Titans Star Misses Another Practice Before Lions Game
The Tennessee Titans head into Week 8's matchup against the Detroit Lions after undergoing some major roster changes, but the team also continues to deal with multiple injuries.
The Titans released their second injury report of the week and listed some notable names as out. Receiver Calvin Ridley (foot) and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (quad) were both listed as DNPs. Ridley is in line to be the no-doubt WR1 after the Titans traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs but his status could be in doubt vs. Detroit.
New linebacker Jerome Baker, who arrived to Tennessee in the trade that sent Ernest Jones IV to the Seattle Seahawks, sat out of practice due to rest.
Fortunately, star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons was a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.
Here's the full injury report:
Even though his previous injury designation was due to rest, getting Simmons a full practice is huge for the Titans, as he's the anchor of what's been one of the best defenses in the NFL this season. However, that hasn't led to wins. Simmons admitted he's ready to move on from the trades of Hopkins and Jones IV and focus on improving from 1-5.
"We all knew what D Hop brought to the team, but at the end of day, you know how this thing go," Simmons said. "Players come and go, gonna miss him for sure, for his presence and what he brought to the team, but we 1-5. I think the focus need to be on the guys in the locker room. ... But, you know, I did FaceTime DeAndre told him I wish him the best of luck but I'd say it's time to move on. We 1-5 and that's my focus right now. How can I help this team, get back to on track where we want to be at to try to get to 2-5 this week."
