Titans Urged to Address Major Need Next Offseason
While the Tennessee Titans have done a ton of work and made a ton of improvements to their roster throughout the past few months, some have already begun to look ahead to what next offseason could hold around the NFL, and how teams should look to take on next year's draft, which could be a critical one for a few clubs.
For the Titans, they've hopefully solved the big question at quarterback for years to come, therefore taking them out of the early signal caller sweepstakes next offseason, but according to Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema, there might be one area worth noting on the roster that Tennessee should try hard to address early in the next draft: starting offensive lineman.
"The Titans handsomely paid Dan Moore Jr. in free agency, even though he has never earned a single-season PFF pass-blocking grade above 68.0 in his four-year career," Sikkema wrote. "The addition also allowed them to move J.C. Latham back to right tackle. Does that move work? Does Latham look better than the 61.8 PFF overall grade he recorded as a rookie at left tackle? CanLloyd Cushenberry III get back to form after this Achilles injury? With rookie quarterback Cameron Ward now commanding the offense, Tennessee should be aggressive in getting its offensive line right."
Along with quarterback, offensive line is another area on this Tennessee roster that's gotten a ton of attention over recent months, considering their signings of both Dan Moore Jr. and Kevin Zeitler as plug-and-play veterans at left tackle and right guard respectively, and even issuing an interesting transition to second-year tackle JC Latham to move from the left tackle spot to his natural right side.
But, even with a better outlook upfront, it's easy to see how things could unravel into the Titans needing to prioritize the position group early in the draft next offseason. Zeitler could be a one-year rental, Moore could prove unsuccessful at left tackle despite a massive contract, and who knows how Lloyd Cushenberry's recovery goes at center?
It's a unit that could pan out to be extremely successful in 2025, and one that's noticeably better than their previous campaign. However, there's a chance that the landscape ends up going south quickly, too.
The Titans may have to wait and see how well that situation transpires upfront to see how important that need is come next April's draft, but it's not a bad idea to invest further into an offensive line for a young quarterback like Ward.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!