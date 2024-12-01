Titans vs. Commanders Preview: Win Streak Coming?
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to win their second consecutive game as they take on the Washington Commanders for their Week 13 matchup.
The Titans are coming into the game fresh off of an upset win in Week 12 against the AFC South leader Houston Texans, and they come into the game against the Commanders as an underdog once again.
The Titans have momentum on their side after last week's win, which marked Will Levis' best game of the season. He threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns as he led the Titans to victory.
The Commanders are coming into the game on the opposite side of the spectrum. After winning seven of eight games, they have dropped three consecutive contests, all by one score.
No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels has built a compelling case for Offensive Rookie of the Year after his hot start, but he has since returned to earth in recent weeks. Washington will look to get back into a rhythm against Tennessee, who boasts the No. 2 defense in the NFL this season in terms of total yards allowed per game.
The Commanders are an opponent that should test the Titans on both sides of the ball, especially when it comes to Daniels' ability to be mobile. If the Titans can stop Daniels in his tracks and prevent him from being explosive both on the ground and through the air, their chances of winning will increase.
The Titans have had good energy over the past few weeks, and while it hasn't translated to wins every time, it is keeping them in games. And against teams in need of victories for a playoff push, that could be enough to pull out the win.
The Titans and Commanders are set to kickoff at 12 noon CT from Northwest Stadium.
