Titans WRs Named Best Position Group
Few teams in the NFL can rival the Tennessee Titans with their receivers.
That's why Bleacher Report labeled the pass-catchers as Tennessee's biggest strength ahead of the second week of OTA's.
"A year ago, the Titans had one of the worst receiver groups in the league. In the wake of the A.J. Brown trade, they didn't have a No. 1 receiver or even a collection of secondary options that could cause problems for defenses," Bleacher Report writes. "Fast-forward to the present and they have put together an ensemble that should give Will Levis every chance to prove he can be the franchise quarterback."
The Titans have done a lot to their team since trading A.J. Brown away on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft. They drafted Treylon Burks for the pick they got from the Philadelphia Eagles, signed DeAndre Hopkins a year later and added Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this spring to help Will Levis.
With Brian Callahan coming to coach the Titans after a stint with the Cincinnati Bengals, it's no surprise that receivers are seen as a priority. The Bengals had one of the league's best receiver groups with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Boyd, who left Cincinnati to join Tennessee earlier this month.
If the Titans can mirror the production that Bengals group has had over the past few years, they should make Tennessee one of the more exciting offenses to watch in the upcoming season.
