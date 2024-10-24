Titans Predicted to Fall to Lions
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a win, but they will have quite the challenge ahead of them this week as they take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
The Titans and Lions don't play very often as they compete in separate conferences, but they get a matchup here in Week 8 with two teams going in different directions.
CBS Sports writer Pete Prisco predicts that the Lions will pull out a 33-17 win against the Titans.
"The Titans are out on the road for a second straight week. Their quarterback situation remains shaky. That's not a good thing when facing a team with an offense like the Lions. It will be tough to keep up for Tennessee. The Lions keep rolling up big numbers in a big victory as Jared Goff will stay hot," Prisco writes.
The Lions have been arguably the league's best team in the NFL this season. They won in overtime in their season opener on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, but lost in Week 2 at home against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since then, they have tacked on four consecutive wins, including two against teams that were undefeated before playing them.
Some of the highlights of the Lions' season include beating the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football and going on the road to beat the undefeated Minnesota Vikings to take over first place in the NFC North standings.
The offense has been cooking for the Lions, scoring 30 or more points in each of the last three games. It won't be an easy task for the Titans defense, which has been one of the better units in football, but the Lions will look to put their foot on the gas early en route to a fifth straight win.
