Titans Showing Interest in Top SEC OL
The Tennessee Titans might be looking to make some more upgrades to their offensive line in this month's upcoming draft, based on their latest reported pre-draft visits.
According to insider Easton Freeze, the Titans are hosting Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge for a top-30 visit ahead of the draft later this month.
Ratledge, the 6-foot-6, 308-pounder, stands out as an athletic contributor on the interior with the chance to become a starter fairly quickly, presenting some notable traits as a nice force as a run blocker to emerge as a plug-and-play guy at right guard.
He started in nearly every game during his past three seasons at Georgia against some of the best talent the country has at the college level in the SEC, adding a bit of extra confidence for how Ratledge could fare in the pros.
As for his fit in Tennessee, there could be some eye-catching appeal in his services when it comes to the Titans' top selection in round two as a developmental option on the interior.
While the team did make sure to add reinforcements to their right guard spot by signing Kevin Zeitler to a one-year deal, an age-35 veteran is far from a long-term solution on the front lines. Especially as a rookie quarterback like Cam Ward expects to enter the mix, getting that protection ironed out for the long haul is critical for this offense's success.
With that in mind, perhaps Ratledge could be well on the table at pick 35, but there also remains the chance Tennessee looks to further improve their receiving core or defensive front around that range too. If the Georgia product impresses during his top-30 meeting, he could make a real case for finding his way to Nashville, but it remains to be seen if he'll find that traction to make the fit come to fruition.
The 2025 NFL Draft will get rolling on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
