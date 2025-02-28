Top Titans QB Option Off the Board
The selection of quarterbacks the Tennessee Titans will have to choose from this offseason just got an inch thinner.
According to multiple sources, the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford have come to an agreement on a contract extension to keep him on the team long-term, taking him off the market for quarterback-needy teams looking to acquire him and making him the first major quarterback domino to fall this offseason.
It remains to be seen how much Stafford's new deal will be worth or how much he'll be signed on for, but one thing's for certain: he won't be leaving Los Angeles any time soon.
The Titans, while far from a favorite to acquire Stafford, posed an interesting fit for the veteran signal-caller. Head coach Brian Callahan is a Sean McVay product with a history of being a good quarterbacks guy, and the 37-year-old could be a nice injection of stability into the Tennessee rebuild.
Stafford is coming off another strong season in Los Angeles, posting 3,762 passing yards on a 65.8% completion rate, 20 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions, further making his fit in Tennessee extremely interesting to imagine.
Yet, those hopeful dreams of Stafford in Tennessee will not come to fruition. Instead, the Rams find the answer to their quarterback questions to continue their contending roster together for 2025 while the Titans keep digging for their starting signal-caller through the long-spanning offseason ahead.
Many options remain on the board for the Titans such as another veteran option through the free agency route or by taking a top quarterback at their number one pick in the draft, but as for Stafford, he's off the table.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!