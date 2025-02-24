Titans Urged to Make Blockbuster Deal for Super Bowl Champion
The Tennessee Titans have a vast range of quarterback options to sort through this offseason.
Tennessee heads into these coming months with some big questions hanging on the position. The Titans had a comedy of errors offensively in 2024, and moving into a critical year two with Brian Callahan at the helm, an overarching goal will be to right the ship on that side of the ball.
A surefire way of doing that could be to land a massive upgrade under center in the form of Matthew Stafford –– one of the NFL's hottest storylines who's recently been pinned as a potential mover after some contract discussions have taken an interesting turn with the Los Angeles Rams.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox mapped out a concept for the Titans to get ahold of Stafford's services, proposing a deal that would send Tennessee's 2025 and 2026 second-rounders to Los Angeles in exchange for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.
"The Tennessee Titans, who own the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft, may not be willing to offer up their first pick for Stafford. However, they could offer their second and still give L.A. close to first-round value," Knox wrote. "While Stafford may not be particularly interested in Tennessee, acquiring him would make plenty of sense for the Titans. He’d be a strong fit for the offense of head coach Brian Callahan, who previously served under Sean McVay understudy Zac Taylor with the Cincinnati Bengals. He’d instantly fix Tennessee’s biggest offensive problem, and he’d give the Titans a chance to improve in a hurry."
In the eyes of Coach Callahan, an acquisition of one of the league's most experienced and successful signal callers would be an extremely valuable addition to an offense that sputtered across his first year on the job –– especially when factoring in his history alongside current Rams coach Sean McVay.
Stafford finished last season with the Rams suiting up in 16 games, posting 3,762 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on a 65.8% completion rate.
Hypothetically, Stafford would enter a winnable division in an offense with a few intriguing pieces like Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley, which may give the Titans just enough to find some extended success from a season ago.
But it's not a fit without its hurdles. Stafford, who is 37, may not be invested in joining a rebuilding situation like the Titans have, especially when surrounded by a strong Rams core that was one win away from an NFC Championship appearance.
The Titans' offensive line needs some work, could utilize a few more weapons, and still stands far away from furnishing a defense of the caliber that the Rams have built. If the Titans get all of those boxes checked, perhaps the Stafford possibility sees a bit more daylight, but it's hard to see that coming to fruition in just one offseason.
With the unpredictability of the NFL, don't totally count out Stafford's chances in Nashville for 2025, but don't get your hopes up for it either.
