Week 18 to Decide Titans Future Schedule
The Tennessee Titans have one final game against the Houston Texans that could decide their future when it comes to the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, there are more games that the team should look at that will have an impact on the future schedule for the team. The NFL will finalize the 2025 opponents by the end of Week 18, and the Titans still have two games up in the air.
It's already been confirmed that the Titans will play their division rivals twice, so the Indianapolis Colts, aforementioned Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars already account for a home and road game.
It's also the AFC West's turn in rotation for the AFC South, so the Titans will host the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs while visiting the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.
The NFC West is also confirmed to be on the docket for 2025. The Titans will host the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks while visiting the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
The three other games are based off of where the Titans are in the standings. As a fourth-place team, the Titans will play three other fourth-place teams during the season. It's already been confirmed that the AFC North will be a road game, and the Cleveland Browns have already clinched last place in the division.
However, two home opponents for the Titans will be decided based on Week 18's results.
The Titans will play the last place team in the AFC East, which will either be the New England Patriots (if they lose to the Buffalo Bills) or the New York Jets (if they lose to the Miami Dolphins and the Pats win).
The last place team in the NFC South will also come to Nashville in 2025. That will be either the Carolina Panthers with a loss to the Atlanta Falcons or the New Orleans Saints with a Panthers win and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
