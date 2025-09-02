Titans Sign Former Cardinals LB
The Tennessee Titans have made a new signing to their linebacker core with only a few days to go until their Week 1 kickoff.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Titans have agreed to a deal to sign free agent linebacker Kyzir White.
White, a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has been a tenured linebacker in the league with over 70 starts through his seven years pro, last suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals during the 2024 season.
In 2024, White played and started for the Cardinals in all 17 games, resulting in 137 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three passes defended, and an interception, making him a pretty significant playmaker in Arizona's linebacker core. Ending the 2024 season, White finished within the top 15 of the NFL for combined tackles.
He ended up sticking in free agency for a few months following the 2024 season, and had looks from a few rival teams, one of those being the Titans' divisional foe in the Indianapolis Colts, who reportedly brought him in for a workout earlier in the week with a potential of signing him.
However, the Titans end up being White's destination of choice, and his home for at least the 2025 season, and his eighth year in the league at age 29. The terms of the deal have yet to be released.
White now fits into an intriguing linebacker core in Tennessee, headlined by the likes of the existing Cody Barton and James Williams Sr., and could inevitably emerge as a starter within their unit based on his experience.
During his seven years of being in the league, White has had three seasons with over 110 combined tackles in a single season on three different teams, showing that he can be a versatile team and scheme fit wherever he winds up.
Looking ahead, White will certainly have a big challenge on his hands during what will likely be debut for Tennessee this weekend, as the Titans will be traveling to face the Denver Broncos for their season opener in what'll act an early test against a stout offensive unit led by the mastermind of Sean Payton.
