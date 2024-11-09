Titans Could Make Surprise Signing With Key Defender
The Tennessee Titans did all of their work before the NFL trade deadline, jettisoning wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and linebacker Ernest Jones in separate deals.
However, there was plenty of speculation that the Titans could also move defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day before Nov. 5.
Tennessee ultimately hung on to Joseph-Day, which seemed rather puzzling given that he is 29 years old and slated to hit free agency during the offseason.
So, why would the rebuilding Titans decide to hold on to the veteran?
Will Lomas of Titan Sized feels there is only one explanation.
"The only sensible answer is that the Titans haven't ruled out bringing Joseph-Day back after this season," Lomas wrote. "[Ron] Carthon could consider signing Joseph-Day to an extension before free agency starts. It may cost more than the one-year agreement he's currently playing on."
Lomas adds that Joseph-Day has worked well in conjunction with Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat in the trenches, so he would represent a perfect depth piece for 2025.
Through eight games this season, Joseph-Day has logged 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks.
The Stroudsburg, Pa. native, who played his collegiate football at Rutgers, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
He spent the first three years of his career with the Rams and was solid, with his best season coming in 2020 when he posted 38 tackles and three sacks in just seven games.
Joseph-Day also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers before ultimately signing with the Titans in free agency back in March.
Believe it or not, Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed this season, but it is also just 27th in scoring defense.
The Titans are 2-6 on the season.
