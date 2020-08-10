Washington Football Team 53-Man Roster Projection 2.0

Veterans and rookies have all had a week together at camp. But unfortunately, that is not the news that is going to dominate this week. The arrest and release of Derrius Guice is going to hang over Ashburn for a little bit with a clear change in culture that head coach Ron Rivera has established. It is a far cry from when Montae Nicholson started a game following getting arrested and dropping his girlfriend off at a hospital—who died due to an overdose—and Bruce Allen immediately putting a claim in for linebacker Reuben Foster after being cut by the San Francisco 49ers due to being arrested on domestic violence charges.

Speaking of Reuben, he has been taken off the PUP list and can now participate in full team drills. There have been rave reviews of what he has done in the classroom setting learning the new playbook. Now it is time for him to show that he still has some of the talent that got him drafted in the first round of the 2017 draft.

The team has also cut the number down from 90 to 80 and has added a veteran wide receiver in Dontrelle Inman. Inman spent his entire career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers. Dontrelle could provide that veteran presence that Cody Latimer was supposed before being put on the commissioners exempt list.

There will be more moving parts in the weeks to come. In the meantime, here is your updated 53-man roster projections.

Offense

Quarterback: Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen

Running Back: Adrian Peterson, Bryce Love, Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic, Peyton Barber

Tight End: Logan Thomas, Jeremy Sprinkle, Hale Hentges

Wide Receiver: Terry McLaurin, Dontrelle Inman

Wide Receiver: Antonio Gandy-Golden, Isaiah Wright

Slot Wide Receiver: Steven Sims, Jr.

Left Tackle: Saahdiq Charles, Geron Christian Sr.

Left Guard: Wes Martin, Wes Schweitzer

Center: Chase Roullier, Ross Pierschbacher

Right Guard: Brandon Scherff, Michael Liedtke

Right Tackle: Morgan Moses, Cornelius Lucas

Defense

Defensive End: Chase Young, Ryan Anderson

Defensive Tackle: Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, Daron Payne, Tim Settle

Defensive End: Ryan Kerrigan, Montez Sweat

Outside Linebacker: Reuben Foster, Khaleke Hudson

Middle Linebacker: Cole Holcomb, Thomas Davis Sr., Jon Bostic

Outside Linebacker: Shaun Dion-Hamilton, Kevin Pierre-Louis

Cornerback: Ronald Darby, Danny Johnson

Cornerback: Fabian Moreau, Greg Stroman

Slot Cornerback: Kendall Fuller, Jimmy Moreland

Free Safety: Sean Davis, Kamren Curl

Strong Safety: Landon Collins, Deshazor Everett

Special Teams

Long Snapper: Nick Sundberg

Kicker: Dustin Hopkins

Punter: Tress Way

Practice Squad (The rules are unclear at this point but the PS could be 16 players & include veterans because of COVID-19 concerns)

Keith Ismael (C), Thaddeus Moss (TE), Timon Parris (T), Steve Montez (QB), Jeremy Reaves (FS), James Smith-Williams (DE), Jonathon Johnson (WR), Darvin Kidsy, Jr. (WR), Cam Sims (WR), Nate Orchard (DE), Donald Payne (LB), Aaron Colvin (CB), David Bada (DT), Paul Adams (T), Simeon Thomas (CB), Player to be Named Later (RB)

PUP

Alex Smith (QB)

Italics = Rookies

