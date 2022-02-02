Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo to Join Washington Commanders? Odds Say ...

Skip to main content

According to senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, the Washington Football Team is "preparing to take a big swing at QB."

PointsBet Sportsbook has Washington as a top-three contender for a quarterback that nearly made the Super Bowl this year.

When it comes to which team current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will play for next season, the WFT and Pittsburgh Steelers are tied +400 odds. Only the 49ers (+200) are a bigger favorite.

"I just want to go to a place where they want to win, that's really what I'm in this for," Garoppolo said. "I'm here to play football ... win football games ... and as long I got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself."

The 49ers quarterback hasn't necessarily put up flashy numbers in his career, but he has played on a big stage multiple times. 

Garoppolo just made it to the Super Bowl three years ago and was one win a way Sunday from going again.

Washington hasn't been nearly that close. The last time the franchise won a playoff game was in 2005. A successful playoff quarterback, like Garoppolo, could maybe change that narrative.

"It's hard to put all the scenarios in play right now, but I think those things will work themselves out," Garoppolo said. "I've had a great time here with the Niners organization ... been some ups and downs ... but we'll see what happens."

WFT fans are certainly waiting to see who their next quarterback may be.

