Montez Sweat ‘Not a Fan’ of WFT COVID Vaccination Plan

Montez Sweat said Wednesday he doesn't support the Washington Football Team’s attempt to persuade its players to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I probably won’t get vaccinated until I got more facts and that type of stuff, but I’m not a fan of it at all,” said Sweat, the 24-year-old defensive end. “I haven’t caught COVID yet. I don’t see me treating COVID until I actually get COVID.”

The WFT has worked to make it clear the organization is trying to educate its players about the pandemic.

“We’re slowly getting more and more players vaccinated,” head coach Ron Rivera said. “It’s a choice. They’ve got to make a choice. We’re trying to stress the fact that if we can get to herd immunity we’ll really be able to get out there and enjoy things, so hopefully that’ll happen.”

Sweat suggested that the team wants members to get vaccinations in order to remove travel and facility restrictions, adding, "But everybody has their own beliefs and they’re entitled to their own decision.”

Rivera, while supervising this week’s Washington mandatory minicamp, seems to be trying to take a diplomatic tone. The WFT says that Rivera’s entire coaching staff has been vaccinated.

But clearly there is more work to be done with a host of roster members.

"We’re trying to gather as much information and allow the players to get as much information so they can make a choice and make a decision," Rivera said. “The big thing is we’ve got to be able to facilitate the opportunity for these guys to understand. There’s a lot of messaging that’s out there that they get off of Twitter and some of it’s good, some of it’s bad.”

