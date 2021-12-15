LISTEN: Without Allen, Ioannidis, Where Does Washington Turn for Pass Rush?

The Washington Football Team continues to deal with adversity.

Earlier this week, star defensive lineman Jonathan Allen tested positive for COVID-19, putting his status for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday up in the air.

Early Wednesday, WFT received even more bad news, as defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis also was placed on the COVID list.

Allen was one of a number of players who tested positive for COVID for Washington and part of the NFL's record-setting 37 positive tests on Monday.

COVID should ripple its way through the organization throughout the week, making this week's preparation for the most important game of the season that much more difficult.

Allen leads the team with 7.5 sacks and has been the most consistent force in the trenches all year for the WFT defense. Chase Young and Montez Sweat have been sidelined and will not play Sunday against the Eagles.

Washington has adopted a "next man up" mentality all season long, but it's hard to replace someone who has been as effective as Allen. The defense will need a committee of players to fill in the gaps, take a leadership role and help push Washington to a win on Sunday.

