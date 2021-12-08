Washington LISTEN: Can Win Over Cowboys Mean Heinicke is 'The Answer'?

A month ago, the Washington Football Team was 2-6 and it was waiting for its season to end unceremoniously.

However, four wins in a row have given this team new life and a 6-6 record that would qualify for an NFC wild card spot.

Once a backup and afterthought, quarterback Taylor Heinicke has impressed and is giving people reason to believe that he can be the starting quarterback next season, the final year of his contract.

Heinicke is now 6-5 as a starter, leading his team to comeback drives in the fourth quarter in half of those wins. He plays well in the fourth quarter, makes little to no mistakes and puts Washington in a position to win every week. It's a job that isn't as easy as it sounds, and yet Heinicke has made it look almost effortless lately.

While he may not possess the talents of Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, Heinicke's performance has warranted consideration that he can be the team's future at the position beyond the season. ... and maybe this Dallas game will further establish that?

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison come ready with their takes on this 'Takeaway Tuesday' episode.

First, the news of the day was better than expected as it was discovered the injury to tight end Logan Thomas may not be as bad as once feared.

Then, Chris and David get into the renewed conversation surrounding WFT quarterback Taylor Heinicke and whether or not he's done enough now to be considered the future starter at his position for the franchise. How do they feel moving through the rest of the season, and what else does Heinicke need to do to prove his value as teammates like Jonathan Allen provide their support for the quarterback?

Finally, Chris gives his thoughts on improved play by linebackers Cole Holcomb and Jamin Davis, while David discusses his thoughts on the potential we'll see another run-heavy offense in Week 14 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team".