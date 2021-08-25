Is RB Jaret Patterson A 'Steal' For Washington?

After two impressive preseason performances, Washington may have gotten a "steal" by signing Patterson.

The Washington Football Team used NFL free agency and the NFL Draft to re-make its offense. The series of high-profile moves, from QB Ryan Fitzpatrick on down, are almost certain to be impactful in 2021.

But what about a "little'' move? What if the “steal” of Washington's offseason talent grab is undrafted rookie running back Jaret Patterson

“He’s an explosive, dynamic young back. We gave him some opportunities early on with the first bunch, and he did a nice job with that,” head coach Ron Rivera said in his post-game press conference after the WFT's preseason defeat of the Bengals. “And then when the second bunch was in there, 2's-on-2’s, I really thought he showed his ability.”

The former University of Buffalo running back once again led the team in rushing (71), had three catches for 25 yards, ran for 37 yards in his sole kick return, and scored Washington’s only touchdown against Cincinnati.

Patterson, an all-purpose yards sensation in college, has 166 all-purpose yards and the fourth most rushing yards (111) in the NFL this preseason.

“Every time in practice or games when he’s in there, guys perk up and want to see what he can do,” quarterback Taylor Heinicke said. “Guys rally around undersized or overlooked guys that keep producing.”

Before Washington’s first preseason game, Patterson was placed at the bottom of the running back depth chart. It’s pretty safe to say that after two impressive preseason performances, he’s on his way up.

It's a long climb to get to the point where he's contributing in any place near other newcomers on offense, from Fitzpatrick to receiver Curtis Samuel to Charles Leno to Sam Cosmi. And then comes the climb in the running back room alone, where Patterson is still buried behind Antonio Gibson and company.

But considering the price spent? The payoff could be a big one.

“I feel like you go through certain stuff in life and it helps you grow as a person,” Patterson said. “I’ve had a lot of adversity in my life and I just had to learn from it, embrace it.”

The "embrace'' is mutual. The WFT is on the verge of a "steal.''

