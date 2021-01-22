'Tremendous Fit': Mayhew Officially Named WFT GM

It's in writing and official. The former Detroit Lions GM and 49ers executive Martin Mayhew is the new GM of the Washington Football Team.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team finally and officially has a new general manager for the firs time since March of 2017.

It's Martin Mayhew, with Marty Hurney officially joining the organization on Friday as well in a separate announcement and in a senior role.

"He will be a tremendous fit here,'' coach Ron Rivera said of Mayhew, adding that the new GM is "a man of high character and integrity.''

Why the change from one concept, which was to have Hurney as the GM? We know that nothing is official until the contracts are signed and the announcement is made. That's the easy answer.

Mayhew may not have been allowed to make what would be considered a lateral move from his VP of player personnel role with the San Francisco 49ers, so that may have caused an adjustment from an earlier reported plan.

Either way, Mayhew is now taking over the position that was last held by Scot McCloughan, who was fired by Bruce Allen and Dan Snyder a little more than two years into his contract.

The organization restructured the front office soon after that with Doug Williams, Eric Schaffer and Kyle Smith taking on different and elevated roles but there was no replacement for McCloughan named and that's the way it has remained for the rest of the disastrous Bruce Allen era and the first year of Ron Rivera's administration.

Bringing back a Super Bowl champion from the organization's glory days connects the fan base to someone who is an accomplished executive ... but who doesn't have the wins to prove it.

Mayhew managed the Detroit Lions in a variety of front-office roles before assuming the reigns as GM in 2008. A horrible team and organization became better under Mayhew, who drafted Matt Stafford and Ndamukong Suh early in the first-round of his first two years but also drafted Brandon Pettigrew, who played 93 NFL games,

Louis Delmas, appeared in 78 and DeAndre Levy, who was a key starter and played in 95 games.

There were much more unheralded names like Willie Young and Sammie Lee Hill who each played almost 100 games each.

That was Mayhew's first two drafts. If Washington has anywhere that type of success, they'll be more than fine.

Rivera and Mayhew will work together with Hurney and the rest of the scouting staff to identify players that they want. It won't be just one person's pick. It usually isn't, in most quality buildings around the NFL. It is, on paper, indeed a "tremendous fit.''