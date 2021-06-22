Washington Pass-Catchers: Where Do They Rank in NFL?

The WFT made some additions to the receiving corps this offseason but it might not be enough to put them in the top half of the league.

The Washington Football Team will have plenty of new faces on the offensive side of the ball during the 2021 season. The quarterback position is revamped, while there has been a lot of shuffle along the offensive line.

One area that was a clear priority was the skill positions, primarily wide receiver. Despite some key additions, they are not getting respect just yet.

According to Jordan Cohn of Audacy Sports, Washington rank near the bottom of the league in terms of pass catchers -- No. 24 to be exact.

The addition of Samuel adds another dimension — or two, or three — to the Washington offense, seeing as he proved to be a versatile threat with over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in the same offense as Robby Anderson, DJ Moore and (when healthy) Christian McCaffrey. Him, alongside the intriguing talents of McLaurin and Thomas out wide gives Ryan Fitzpatrick a solid group to work with. What's more is that Antonio Gibson has sky-high expectations in year two, and that goes for his impact as a receiver (36 catches for 247 yards in 2020) as well.

Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely enter the season as the starting quarterback and will weapons to work with. The WFT added three new receivers on the outside that should make an impact right away.

It begins with Curtis Samuel. With the Carolina Panthers in 2020, Samuel caught 77 passes for 851 yards while adding 200 yards on the ground. He brings a whole new dynamic to the offense in Washington. Samuel gives the WFT a legitimate second option next to Terry McLaurin.

In his second year in the league, McLaurin has proven that he is a No. 1 wide receiver. Logan Thomas will be a threat heading into the season as well. He finished with 72 catches for 670 yards and six touchdowns last year.

Washington added Adam Humphries, who will take over the role as a slot receiver, and drafted Dyami Brown in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The North Carolina product has impressed early on and is expected to be a player that takes the top off a defense.

Antonio Gibson is expected to be more of a force in his second year in the league. He was not used much in the passing game as a rookie but was a hybrid player during his time at Memphis. Gibson and J.D. McKissic could be an intriguing duo in the backfield this season.

Washington will enter the season with weapons but it seems like it will have to show consistency before people start to believe. Regardless of rankings, the offense for the WFT is going to be improved from last season and that is no surprise.

