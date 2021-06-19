Washington Football Team Faces Problem With Trademark Request After Patent Ruling

The WFT is in jeopardy of losing its trademark after an issue found during the patent ruling.

Perhaps the most straightforward name in the NFL is the Washington Football Team. It states the name of the city and what sport the team plays. It cannot get more simple than that.

Or maybe it can.

It turns out that a trademark request made by WFT might be in danger because of confusion. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office refused this request because there is a pre-existing application that is too similar to that of Washington.

The office refused this request because they feel "consumers would be confused, mistaken, or deceived as to the commercial source of the goods and/or services of the parties."

Team owner Daniel Snyder decided back on July 13, 2020 to shed the nickname 'Redskins' and simply go by 'Football Team' until a new name is chosen. The franchise ran into problems when trying to trademark the name for apparel sales, however.

A man named Philip McCauley was awarded many trademarks for potential names back in May 2015, including one for the 'Washington Football Club." This has halted the process for the WFT.

Washington now has six months to respond to the refusal or the application will be abandoned. They now can either ask for a withdrawal, submit evidence and argue against the refusal, or delete the class to which the refusal pertains.

To make matters a bit more complicated, the office noted that there are two pending trademark filings for the 'Washington Team Footballers.' This could continue to complicate the process moving forward for Snyder and company.

