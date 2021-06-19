Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Washington Football Team Faces Problem With Trademark Request After Patent Ruling

The WFT is in jeopardy of losing its trademark after an issue found during the patent ruling.
Author:
Publish date:

Perhaps the most straightforward name in the NFL is the Washington Football Team. It states the name of the city and what sport the team plays. It cannot get more simple than that.

Or maybe it can.

It turns out that a trademark request made by WFT might be in danger because of confusion. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office refused this request because there is a pre-existing application that is too similar to that of Washington.

The office refused this request because they feel "consumers would be confused, mistaken, or deceived as to the commercial source of the goods and/or services of the parties."

Team owner Daniel Snyder decided back on July 13, 2020 to shed the nickname 'Redskins' and simply go by 'Football Team' until a new name is chosen. The franchise ran into problems when trying to trademark the name for apparel sales, however. 

A man named Philip McCauley was awarded many trademarks for potential names back in May 2015, including one for the 'Washington Football Club." This has halted the process for the WFT.

Washington now has six months to respond to the refusal or the application will be abandoned. They now can either ask for a withdrawal, submit evidence and argue against the refusal, or delete the class to which the refusal pertains.

READ MORE: 'New Name': Washington Football Team Planning Nickname Change

To make matters a bit more complicated, the office noted that there are two pending trademark filings for the 'Washington Team Footballers.' This could continue to complicate the process moving forward for Snyder and company.

READ MORE: It's Official: Dan's The Man - Snyder & Family Own 100%

Dan Snyder Dallas Home © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Washington Football Team Faces Problem With Trademark Request After Patent Ruling

Chase Young Arms Open © Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

WFT Star Chase Young Honored: Top 25

Antonio-Gibson-in-Terry-McLaurin-out-for-crucial-game-vs.-Panthers
News

NFL's Top Triplets: Where does the WFT rank?

Redskins-video-Alex-Smith_s-wife-posts-touching-video-of-one-year-anniversary-of-gruesome-leg-injury
News

LOOK: Alex Smith Leaving Washington, Selling Mansion for $6.7 Million

USATSI_16230598
News

Depth Chart: Can WFT Offensive Line Take A Step Forward?

6D917258-9BF0-4DC3-B3F0-F02A1C7594B9
News

RG3 Bidding War? Former Washington QB Robert Griffin Being Pursued - By TV Networks

Kyle Allen © Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Washington QB? Don't Forget About Kyle Allen

haskins tomlin
News

Dwayne’s Do-Over: QB Haskins Reflects on Washington, Fights for Steelers Job