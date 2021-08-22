Washington Winners & Losers - Starring 'Electric' Rookie RB

It's too early in the process to cement pro careers. But it's not too early to cement WFT roster spots.

The Washington Football Team's 17-3 NFL preseason win over Cincinnati on Friday arrives too early in the process to cement pro careers.

But not too early to cement roster spots.

Our Winners & Losers from the preseason outing:

WINNERS

Jaret Patterson - The diminutive local kid is making good. One measure of what to do with him: If the WFT cut him off its 53-man roster, how quickly would get get gobbled up by another team?

READ MORE on The Rookie

Teams would move almost as quickly as he does.

Said QB Taylor Heinicke: "He's electric. It's a lot of fun to watch him hit those holes and see things happen. ... I'm sure a lot of teams counted him and he's out there doing his thing."

Another measure? The numbers. Patterson had 71 rushing yards and a TD, caught three passes for 25 yards, and returned a kickoff 37 yards. Just in case your "gut feeling'' or your "eye test'' doesn't tell the story ... the numbers do.

Dustin Hopkins - Coach Ron Rivera seems committed to his veteran kicker. Hopkins going 3-for-3 on field goals makes it seem like Hopkins is committed to getting this right.

Antonio Gandy Golden - He led the team in receiving, catching three passes for 38 yards, with the sort of performance that keeps alive his chance to stick on the back end of the 53.

READ MORE on AGG Making the Roster?

Landon Collins - Collins' critics were hard on him this offseason, even as he was working back from his Achilles injury. His hitting and movement hushes the critics, and reminds that he can still play his usual spot - and play it in a powerful way.

LOSERS

Steven Sims Jr. - Getting tight in the receivers room.

The Offensive Line: The first group did not look cohesive, one of the most important aspects of O-line play. Time is running short.

The Starting QB Argument - Sorry, nothing against Ryan Fitzpatrick or Taylor Heinicke (more here), but it seems just a bit farcical that coach Ron Rivera won't simply name Fitz the No. 1 guy. What's being gained by faking mystery?

Shrug.