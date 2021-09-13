QB Fitz Out: Cam Newton in For WFT?

Washington now must consider Cam Newton as an option.

The Washington Football Team hoped this season would be different under center. For now, it's the same story.

Should Cam Newton now be part of the story?

Washington will place quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick on the injured reserve indefinitely after suffering a hip injury in the team's Week 1 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers

Fitzpatrick left in the second quarter following a hit from Chargers defensive end Uchenna Nwosu. The 38-year-old would need help getting up from WFT's medical staff and would not return.

READ MORE: How serious is Fitzpatrick injury?

Taylor Heinicke, Washington's primary backup, would close out the game. WFT coach Ron Rivera announced that Heinicke would start in Week 2 against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

All things considered, would Washington be willing to consider signing Cam Newton now in need of a quarterback?

Newton, who recently was released by the New England Patriots, is well-versed in Rivera's offense following a nine-year stint with the Carolina Panthers. Rivera and Newton composed the best season in franchise history in 2015, going 15-1 and winning the NFC Championship on the way to a Super Bowl appearance.

Newton, 32, was named the league MVP for his efforts that season.

READ MORE: WFT Loses More Than Game

Rivera has had multiple instances to consider Newton as his QB for Washington since arriving in January of 2020. Instead, he elected to trade a fifth-round pick to acquire Kyle Allen, Carolina's primary starter in 2019 during his final season with the organization.

Newton was released and later signed a one-year deal with New England. In his lone season as a starter, he threw for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 537 yards on 137 carries and scored 12 touchdowns with his legs.

The Patriots missed the postseason for the first since 2008 following a 7-8-1 record.

Should Newton be considered an upgrade over Heinicke or Allen? If so, he must be considered in a pinch. Washington still believes that this is a playoff-caliber roster.

Do they believe in Heinicke? Allen? If not, Rivera needs to examine the idea, maybe one last time, of making Newton's phone ring with a 703 area code on the other end.

READ MORE: How Was Chargers' QB Justin Herbert Successful Against WFT Defense?