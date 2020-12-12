WFT Roster Moves: Washington calls up two, sends key defensive end to IR

Something had to budge with three offensive linemen banged up & it did. It comes at the expense of Ryan Anderson.

ASHBURN, Va. -- As we discussed earlier on Saturday, something had to happen... and now we have confirmation.

The Washington Football Team officially signed tackle David Steinmetz and placed defensive end, Ryan Anderson, on injured reserve.

Washington also officially elevated running back and kick returner, Javon Leake, from the practice squad. Leake's elevation means he can return to the practice squad after the game and be called up if needed for next Sunday against Seattle if Antonio Gibson is unable to go

Since Morgan Moses is banged up, Steinmetz will likely be active and questionable, but David Sharpe, the primary offensive tackle reserve, is also injured and likely will miss the game.

Geron Christian is still on injured reserve, and while Cornelius Lucas returned to action last Monday, Washington needs a swing tackle activated to play both positions.

Anderson has missed the last three games and now will miss at least the next three (San Francisco, Seattle, Carolina) and might not return before Week 17 against Philadelphia. It's possible that he has already played his final game in Washington, as he's a free agent after the year, and has been rumored several times in trade talks since Ron Rivera and his staff got here.

Leake's elevation was expected as well, especially when Antonio Gibson was officially ruled out. Bryce Love is not coming back and there aren't many other choices at this point.

Leake might also be able to help on kick returns as he did during his time in college at Maryland.

He had 30 kick returns for the Terps in 2019 for 804 yards with a 26.8 average and two touchdowns. For his career at Maryland over three seasons, he averaged 24.5 per kick return and three scores. He had no punt return experience.

As a running back in 2019, Maryland gave him an opportunity and he led them in rushing with 736 yards on 102 carries (7.2 yards per attempt). Leake started six games and scored eight times in 12 games overall.