G League Standout Agrees to Deal With Eastern Conference Contender
Every season, players get called up from the G League around mid-January. That's when players who have put up big numbers start to get interest from NBA teams. That's especially true for teams who have had some injury problems throughout the year.
The Indiana Pacers are one of those teams who have had injury issues throughout the season. They are already down two centers after James Wiseman and Isaiah Jackson each suffered a torn Achilles. Indiana has also been missing Aaron Nesmith for the last 28 games due to a sprained ankle.
Indiana already had to make a trade to bring in Thomas Bryant in order to help fix the backup center issues. Now, they are signing a G League player to help address some backcourt depth problems. The Pacers have signed RayJ Dennis of the San Diego Clippers.
Dennis has averaged 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals in the G League. He played his college basketball at Baylor and is currently a rookie after going undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. In order to make room for him, the Pacers will waive Tristan Newton.
Dennis isn't likely to see much playing time unless the Pacers get hit by a bunch of injuries again. Earlier in the season, G League players Quenton Jackson and Johnny Furphy were in the rotation because Andrew Nembhard and Ben Sheppard were hurt, in addition to Nesmith.
Dennis shoots the ball at 46 percent from the field and just under 35 percent from three. That's something else that attracted the Pacers to him instead of Newton. Newton wasn't much of an offensive threat in the Summer League games or in the G League games he's played. Newton shot just 35 percent from the field in the four G League games he played.
For Dennis, he gets some valuable experience being on an NBA bench early in his career. He gets to see how an organization that is trying to win runs things. The Pacers haven't been playing their best basketball lately, but they are still trying to compete in the East.
Dennis won't be the only G League player who gets a call-up before the trade deadline approaches in the NBA. As teams start to become buyers, they will fill their roster with some G League guys to have cheaper options at the end of the bench as they acquire more expensive options.
More Ball Around news: Former 76ers Wing Joining New Team in His Native Turkey