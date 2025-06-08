Atlanta Hawks Predicted to Land Georgetown Star in NBA Draft
The Atlanta Hawks are projected to select Georgetown star big man Thomas Sorber with the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Sorber had a solid freshman season, making the All-Big East team and the Big East All-Freshman team.
Sorber averaged 14.5 points per game along with 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and two blocks per game. He shot 53.2 percent from the field and 16.2 percent from behind the arc.
The 19-year-old is a talented shot blocker and rebounder who should be able to contribute right away.
The Hawks could be a good fit for Sorber, as he could be the backup big for them behind Onyeka Okongwu. Their current backup center, Clint Capela, is a free agent, and the Hawks could replace him with a younger big man like Sorber.
Sorber could also benefit by playing alongside a talented playmaker like Trae Young, who averaged 11.6 assists in the 2024-25 season.
Sorber is expected to be a mid-to-late first-round pick and could be a steal for Atlanta with the 22nd overall pick. The Georgetown star is an NBA-ready prospect and could be a rotational player for the Hawks.
