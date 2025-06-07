BYU Cougars Standout Receives Major Prediction Ahead of NBA Draft
BYU Cougars star Egor Demin is projected to be drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 11th overall pick in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.
Demin made the Big 12 All-Freshman team for his solid year at BYU. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
He shot 41.2 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three. Demin has a long way to go with his efficiency as a shooter, but his all-around offensive talent is there.
Demin had an impressive performance at the NBA Draft Combine, which has led to him shooting up draft boards.
The 6-foot-9 point guard would be an interesting fit for the Blazers. Portland has Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons at guard, but Simons could be a trade candidate if they draft Demin.
Demin's playmaking and size would fit well alongside the rest of the Blazers' young core.
The 19-year-old has a ton of potential and could go as early as the top 10. However, if Demin falls to the 11th pick, it wouldn't be a shock if the BYU star ends up with the Blazers.
