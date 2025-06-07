Buzzer Beater On SI

BYU Cougars Standout Receives Major Prediction Ahead of NBA Draft

BYU Cougars standout Egor Demin has received a major prediction ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Ben Cooper

Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) reacts against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Egor Demin (3) reacts against the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

BYU Cougars star Egor Demin is projected to be drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers with the 11th overall pick in CBS Sports' latest mock draft.

Demin made the Big 12 All-Freshman team for his solid year at BYU. He averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.

He shot 41.2 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from three. Demin has a long way to go with his efficiency as a shooter, but his all-around offensive talent is there.

Demin had an impressive performance at the NBA Draft Combine, which has led to him shooting up draft boards.

The 6-foot-9 point guard would be an interesting fit for the Blazers. Portland has Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons at guard, but Simons could be a trade candidate if they draft Demin.

Demin's playmaking and size would fit well alongside the rest of the Blazers' young core.

The 19-year-old has a ton of potential and could go as early as the top 10. However, if Demin falls to the 11th pick, it wouldn't be a shock if the BYU star ends up with the Blazers.

Read More College Basketball Coverage

MORE: Analyst Gets Honest About Jay Wright's Chances Of Becoming Knicks' New Coach

MORE: Former Santa Clara Star Brandin Podziemski Sets Lofty Goals for Himself

MORE: Knicks Linked to Former Elite College Basketball Coach

MORE: Knicks Linked to Hiring Rick Pitino From St. John's to Replace Tom Thibodeau

MORE: St. John's, Rick Pitino Receive Strong Transfer Portal Take

Published |Modified
Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

Home/News