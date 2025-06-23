Five-Star Recruit To Visit Georgetown Hoyas, Per Report
The Georgetown Hoyas finished last season with an 18-16 record after failing to reach 10 wins in the previous three seasons.
It certainly looks like they're turning a corner to becoming one of the top teams in the Big East once again.
That future could get even brighter with a couple of commitments from top recruits, and one elite player is making an official visit to Georgetown in the near future.
Joe Tipton of On3 reported on Monday morning that five-star recruit Alex Constanza has scheduled an official visit to Georgetown.
Constanza is a small forward from SPIRE Academy out of Geneva, Ohio, but he is originally from Miami, Florida.
He's currently considered the No. 14 overall player and No. 4 overall small forward in the nation.
Constanza had an incredible season at Westminster Academy before transferring to SPIRE. The small forward averaged 29.4 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 14 games.
Constanza already has offers from multiple other major schools, including the Miami Hurricanes, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Arizona State Sun Devils, and Louisville Cardinals, among others.
The Hoyas have a lot of other competition if they want to get a commitment from Constanza, but if they do, it could propel Georgetown's basketball program to being one of the top teams in the Big East.
