Former St. John’s Star Aiming to Prove Himself With the Utah Jazz
Former St. John’s guard RJ Luis, Jr., took a big risk opting for the NBA Draft instead of returning for one more season of college basketball. His father suggested that the Red Storm star turned down lucrative NIL money to get started on his ultimate goal of playing in the NBA.
While he was expected to be drafted in the second round, Luis’s name was not called and he instead signed a two-way contract to play for the Utah Jazz. Considering the Jazz had the worst record in the league last season, there stands a chance for Luis to make a quick impact despite his undrafted status.
Pro Football Sports Network recently ranked 10 undrafted NBA rookies with the best shot at making an early impression in the league, and ranked Luis at No. 7 on the list.
Luis is an overall promising prospect. In his final season with the Red Storm, Luis averaged 18.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and two assists per game. He also averaged 1.4 steals per game. As for his shooting percentages, he shot 44% from the floor and 34% from three.
While his scoring efficiency holds him back (his percentages in his first two seasons weren’t quite consistent with his final season), he’s a solid defender and shows the proper competitive spirit and basketball IQ to develop into a contributing player, eventually.
Still, it’s an uphill battle for Luis as he has yet to play in the Summer League due to a knee injury. With the Jazz looking for as much help as they can get, it’s a tough situation for Luis to be missing those crucial reps against other NBA hopefuls and future contributors.
Nonetheless, the presumptive starting guards for Utah, Colin Sexton and Ace Bailey, have no issues scoring. If Luis can get on the floor and showcase his defensive skills and make the most of his offensive opportunities, he’ll have a shot to find his first NBA minutes and get his career going.