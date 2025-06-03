St. John's, Rick Pitino Receive Strong Transfer Portal Take
The St. John's Red Storm was one of college basketball's best surprises last season.
Rick Pitino's squad shocked the BIG EAST, winning the conference championship and tournament, but came up short in March Madness.
Even though this team will look much different next season, one analyst is still extremely high on the Red Storm's ceiling.
David Cobb of CBS Sports recently named his transfer portal winners and losers, labeling St. John's as one of his winners.
"St. John's made its grand arrival in Year 2 under Rick Pitino, and the 2025 portal cycle proved the Red Storm are here to stay. After ranking No. 347 nationally in 3-point shooting — and going 31-5 anyway — St. John's is going to be markedly improved from the outside," wrote Cobb.
"Ian Jackson (North Carolina), Oziyah Sellers (Stanford) and Joson Sanon (Arizona State) each shot 37% or better from 3-point range at their previous stops. Bryce Hopkins (Providence) and Dillon Mitchell (Cincinnati) bring some versatility at forward, and Dylan Darling (Idaho State) is a former star mid-major guard who is worth a roll of the dice. With star center Zuby Ejiofor back and this talented crop of transfers entering, look for St. John's to remain firmly in the hunt for Big East supremacy."
If there was one critique of the Red Storm from a year ago, it was their inconsistent shooting, which was their downfall in the NCAA tournament.
With the trio of Jackson, Sellers, and Sanon joining the rotation, St. John's shouldn't have as many issues consistently hitting open shots.
With all of the talented players Pitino was able to land in the transfer portal and their returning stars, there's no reason to think St. John's can't repeat as BIG EAST champions and make it even deeper into March Madness next year.
Read More College Basketball Coverage
MORE: Chicago Bulls Zoning In On BYU Star Ahead of NBA Draft
MORE: St. John's, Rick Pitino Receive Harsh Reality Following Key NBA Draft Decision
MORE: Michigan Wolverines Receive Huge Yaxel Lendeborg News
MORE: Los Angeles Clippers Urged to Target Creighton Standout in NBA Draft
MORE: Washington Wizards Predicted to Land Georgetown Star in NBA Draft