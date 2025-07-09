Elite Shooting Guard Announces Commitment To Marquette, Shaka Smart
The Marquette Golden Eagles continue to plan for the future and are expected to add an elite shooting guard to the program in the near future.
On Wednesday, July 9, Australian native Nash Walker announced via social media that he has committed to the Marquette program.
Walker is a 6-foot-6 forward part of the 2026 class. He's best known for his sharpshooting ability, which is something the Golden Eagles desperately need.
The 17-year-old may not be a well-known prospect, but that's because he has been playing at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia.
During the 2024-25 season, Walker averaged 7.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
The production may not be there just yet, but Walker has the potential to be an elite spot-up long-range shooter. He shot 39 percent from the floor and 39 percent from behind the arc last year.
During Walker's NGA career, he's shot 41 percent from the floor and connected on 37 percent of his shots from behind the arc.
Last season, the Golden Eagles finished with a record of 23-11 and lost in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament. The program's highest ranking in the AP ranking was No. 5, but it finished outside the top 25 by the end of the season.
As a team, they shot just 32 percent from behind the arc, which ranked eighth in the BIG EAST.
Assuming Walker continues to show the potential to be an elite outside shooter, he could be just what Shaka Smart's team is missing for the 2026-27 season.
