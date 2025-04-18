Las Vegas Raiders Mock Draft & Team Needs

Jahdae Barron is DOMINANT.



9 PBUs, 5 picks, and 0 TDs allowed in 2024 to go with just 279 yds allowed.



He’s the most physical and versatile DB in the class, capable of playing the boundary, safety, or wreaking havoc as a nickel.



Barron is a top 10 player and an elite talent. pic.twitter.com/Ssb4F4p3AW