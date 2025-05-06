Ranking NFL Offenses: San Francisco 49ers No. 8
The San Francisco 49ers fell short of their high expectations for the 2024 season, failing to secure a playoff berth with a 6-11 record, finishing last in the competitive NFC West. Despite ranking fourth in passing yards (4,424) and 12th in rushing yards (2,163), it was a season to forget. All-Pro RB Christian McCaffrey played only four games, raising concerns heading into 2025, and the team will also be without the services of Deebo Samuel after shipping him to the Washington Commanders. However, with a top-10 fantasy-friendly environment, the Niners could rebound if their star players stay healthy, setting the stage for a potential bounce-back season in the Bay Area.
San Francisco 49ers Starting Offense:
QB Brock Purdy
RB Christian McCaffrey
RB2 Isaac Guerendo
WR1 Brandon Aiyuk
WR2 Jauan Jennings
WR3 Ricky Pearsall
TE George Kittle
WR4 DeMarcus Robinson
No. 8: San Francisco 49ers Team Outlook
Despite missing two games, Brock Purdy finished just outside QB1 territory, ranking as the QB13 overall. "Mr. Irrelevant" totaled 3,864 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, while also making an impact in the running game with 323 rushing yards on 66 carries and five additional touchdowns. With the talent at his disposal, Purdy should be considered a fringe QB1 heading into the 2025 season. He’s a top-15 quarterback with the potential for top-10 upside.
Christian McCaffrey will look to rebound from an injury-plagued season in which he played just four games and failed to find the end zone. However, he had a career year in 2023, averaging 24.5 fantasy points per game, with 1,459 rushing yards, 14 rushing touchdowns, 67 receptions, 564 receiving yards, and seven receiving touchdowns. While McCaffrey may no longer be considered the top running back due to his injury history, he remains a top-tier back now that he's fully healthy, though he’s no longer being drafted in the first round of high-stakes leagues. If he can stay healthy, CMC could be a difference maker in the second round of fantasy drafts. He’s still a top-10 running back with the potential to outpace the likes of Saquon Barkley and Jahmyr Gibbs. Currently, I have him ranked as the RB6 behind Gibbs, Barkley, Bijan Robinson, Derrick Henry, and Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty.
Isaac Guerendo may be the most valuable handcuff in all of fantasy football. He had two huge performances when McCaffrey was sidelined, posting 19.2 fantasy points in Week 8 and 26.8 fantasy points in Week 14. With San Francisco's heavy reliance on the running game, Guerendo could be a strong RB2 candidate if McCaffrey were to suffer another long-term injury. However, if CMC remains healthy, Guerendo’s value in redraft formats will be limited in the upcoming season.
In the passing game, Brandon Aiyuk will be the team’s go-to target once healthy, especially with Deebo Samuel no longer on the roster. Aiyuk missed the majority of the 2024 campaign but is poised to see more targets than ever. Don’t forget that he had eclipsed the 1,000-yard marker in two consecutive seasons before last year’s injury-plagued campaign. Aiyuk is still progressing from his torn ACL and MCL but the timeline for his return remains unclear. Before his injury, he recorded 25 receptions on 47 targets for 374 yards across seven games. Once fully recovered, Aiyuk is primed to lead a revamped San Francisco wide receiver group. The fantasy community hasn’t bought in on Aiyuk’s return which is why he’s currently being drafted as the WR56 in the NFFC. His ADP will rise if positive reports come out during training camp so the time to buy is now.
Jauan Jennings has the potential to be Brock Purdy’s primary chain mover to start the season. Despite missing two games, Jennings finished as the WR24 in PPR leagues, setting career highs with 77 receptions on 113 targets, 975 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. Averaging 14 fantasy points per game, he proved to be a valuable find for the 49ers as a seventh-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. While his floor can be low at times (2.3 points in Week 5), his ceiling is impressive, as evidenced by his 46.5-point explosion in Week 3. Jennings is a strong WR3 candidate for 2025, and his performance in the Week 3 loss to the Rams—where he caught 11 of 12 targets for 175 yards and three touchdowns—showed his ability to make big plays. With Deebo Samuel no longer in the mix and Aiyuk potentially sidelined early, Jennings could have an even more prominent role in San Francisco’s aerial attack.
Ricky Pearsall is another player who could benefit from an Aiyuk extended absence. He missed the first six weeks of the season with a chest injury but accumulated 31 receptions for 400 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie season once he returned. The second-year pro should continue to develop and could be a solid WR4 or Flex option in 2025 fantasy football leagues.
Big tight end George Kittle could be the Niners most reliable target. Not only is he a blocking machine but he is also a top-three tight end in the fantasy football community heading into the 2025 season. Kittle averaged more fantasy points (15.8) than any other tight end in the league last year, but finished as the TE3 overall due to two missed contests. Kittle tallied 78 receptions, 1,106 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. Only Brock Bowers and Trey McBride should be listed ahead of him at the tight position and coming off a massive contract extension, Kittle has 76.4 million reasons to showcase his elite talent.
The San Francisco 49ers’ offense holds significant fantasy potential heading into 2025, especially if their key players can stay healthy. With Purdy poised for a solid season, McCaffrey aiming to bounce back from an injury-riddled year, and Aiyuk stepping into a more prominent role following his injury, the Niners’ offense has the makings of a strong, high-powered unit. Jennings and Kittle further bolster the passing game, with both players having the potential to post impressive fantasy numbers. Meanwhile, Guerendo presents a valuable handcuff option, and Pearsall could emerge as a sleeper. While questions remain surrounding Aiyuk’s health and McCaffrey’s durability, the 49ers’ offensive depth and playmaking ability make them a formidable team to watch in 2025, with significant upside for fantasy football owners.
More Fantasy Football News:
Ranking NFL Offenses: New Orleans Saints Ranked Dead Last At No. 32
Ranking NFL Offenses: Cleveland Browns No. 31
Ranking NFL Offenses: New York Giants No. 30
Ranking NFL Offenses: Carolina Panthers No. 29
Ranking NFL Offenses: Tennessee Titans No. 28
Ranking NFL Offenses: New York Jets No. 27
Ranking NFL Offenses: Indianapolis Colts No. 26
Ranking NFL Offenses: Jacksonville Jaguars No. 25
Ranking NFL Offenses: New England Patriots No. 24
Ranking NFL Offenses : Seattle Seahawks No. 23
Ranking NFL Offenses: Pittsburgh Steelers No. 22
Ranking NFL Offenses: Arizona Cardinals No. 21
Ranking NFL Offenses: Las Vegas Raiders No. 20
Ranking NFL Offenses: Dallas Cowboys No. 19
Ranking NFL Offenses: Los Angeles Chargers No. 18
Ranking NFL Offenses: Atlanta Falcons No. 17
Ranking NFL Offenses: Los Angeles Rams No. 16
Ranking NFL Offenses: Green Bay Packers No. 15
Ranking NFL Offenses: Denver Broncos No. 14
Ranking NFL Offenses: Miami Dolphins No. 13
Ranking NFL Offenses: Chicago Bears No. 12
Ranking NFL Offenses: Kansas City Chiefs No. 11
Ranking NFL Offenses: Houston Texans No. 10
Ranking NFL Offenses: Buffalo Bills No. 9
Ranking NFL Offenses: Cincinnati Bengals No. 6