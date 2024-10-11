Helmut Marko Hints at Shock Red Bull Departure as Verstappen Casts Doubts On F1 Future
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko has revealed that his future with the team depends on Max Verstappen's plans, considering the close bond he shares with the three-time world champion since his early racing days, and his passion for Formula 1.
The statements from Marko arrive at a time when Verstappen's future in Formula 1 has attracted a huge question mark considering his comments from last year about becoming the owner of a GT racing team. In addition, the recent controversy involving the Dutchman and the FIA over swearing during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend prompted him to announce that he would consider leaving the sport if he wasn't allowed to be himself. The event led him to attract a one-day community service punishment.
As Verstappen approaches his fourth world title, with Lando Norris trailing by 52 points, he has expressed unwavering loyalty to Marko. Earlier this year, he even stated that he would consider leaving Red Bull if Marko were to be removed amid internal conflicts and allegations of him leaking information to the media. Revealing details of how the scene shaped up after a meeting with Red Bull CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments, Oliver Mintzlaff, Marko told Motorsport-Magazin, as reported by Racingnews365.com:
"That was certainly not a fun time, during which a lot of rumours circulated.
“Oliver Mintzlaff came to Saudi Arabia, where we had a long and good conversation.
“A second top executive from Red Bull, Franz Watzlawick, was also there and we had a good conversation with him as well.
"And yes, that suspension was one of the many issues at play in the transition to a new management after the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, with the Thai side of the company now also exerting considerably more influence.”
Now though, with Verstappen appearing unlikely to fulfill the full tenure of his Red Bull contract until 2028, and teams such as Mercedes and Aston Martin trying to sign him for a future seat, Marko revealed his motivation behind staying at Red Bull, despite being 81 years old. He added:
“I am independent.
“I don't need this job.
“My motivation is my passion, my enthusiasm for the sport and, of course, the strong bond with Max Verstappen and the Verstappens in general.
“It was clear to me that if I stayed, I would not be hindered or limited in any way, so I can always do what is best for Max.”