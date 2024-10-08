Lewis Hamilton Announces Huge Career Move Away From F1 Alongside His Bulldog 'Roscoe'
Mercedes Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has announced an investment in New York-based plant-based pet food startup Bramble after finding out that vegan dog food improved his 12-year-old bulldog, Roscoe's energy levels and fur shine.
Hamilton is a known advocate for everything vegan, and thus, his investment portfolio reflects several similar initiatives, such as the plant-based food brand NotCo, the vegan fast-food venture Neat, and even a vertical farming startup called Bowery. The latest partnership with Bramble was a motivation for the seven-time world champion to promote better health for dogs, while Roscoe is the brand's new official CTO - the chief taste officer. Announcing the collaboration on Instagram, Hamilton stated:
"I’m excited to announce that Roscoe and I have teamed up with @bramblepets, the first 100% plant-based fresh food for dogs.
"Health is really important to me and those same standards apply when it comes to Roscoe. I’ve invested in Bramble because it meets those standards. It’s made from clean ingredients, formulated by veterinary nutritionists, and has the science to back it up. Most importantly Roscoe loves it. His energy levels are higher, his coat is shinier and his skin is healthier. It’s like he’s a puppy again. I hope your dogs love it as much as my boy Roscoe does."
The 39-year-old driver, who will join Ferrari next year after an 11-year partnership with Mercedes, is a vegan himself. Hamilton expressed his commitment to providing Roscoe with the same level of attention and care he dedicates to his own health. He said in a statement:
“As someone who’s continuously looking to improve my health and find the right food to keep my energy levels up, I think we should look to do the same for our pets, and I want to give Roscoe the best ingredients to keep him healthy and active.
“Bramble ticked all the boxes for me."
Hamilton put Roscoe on a plant-based diet in 2020, leading as an example of how a plant-based diet for dogs can be beneficial. He added:
“This extends beyond a traditional investment for me, as this is a space I care deeply about and am excited to support.
“It’s great to see how far plant-based food has come in the last five years, and I look forward to working with the passionate and dedicated team at Bramble to spread the message about how beneficial a plant-based diet can be for our dogs.”