Max Verstappen Drops Hints On F1 Future - 'My Next Step Will Be My Last'
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has dropped hints on his future in Formula 1. He confirmed that having a long-term relationship with a team where he can feel "at home" was important to him but also stated, "my next step, if there is one, will be my last."
The Dutch driver’s comments arise amid growing speculation about his potential exit from Formula 1. A recent controversy with the FIA, which resulted in a one-day community service penalty for him, prompted him to indicate that he might consider leaving the sport if he wasn't allowed to be himself.
The three-time F1 champion has openly spoken out on his ambition to own a GT racing team in the near future and is making strides toward that goal. Additionally, internal conflicts within Red Bull this year, coupled with the departures of key figures like Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley, may have caused him to reflect on his future. Nevertheless, Verstappen remains committed to his current responsibilities, leading the 2024 Drivers' Standings with a 52-point advantage over McLaren's Lando Norris.
Gauging his long-term future in the sport, the three-time world champion told Sky Italia, as reported by Racingnews365:
"My next step, if there is one, will be my last.
"That could also mean that I renew my existing contract. Everything is still possible at the moment."
When asked if the contract with Red Bull, which lasts until 2028, allows him to leave earlier, he said:
"Maybe, maybe not."
"It's also not something I'm thinking about right now because there's so much I want to do better this year and everything that comes in the future is still a long way off.
"It's not an issue right now."
Verstappen then spoke about his preference for long-term stability in Formula 1, as opposed to switching teams every few years. He explained:
"I have been part of this team for a long time.
"Ultimately, every driver in the paddock wants to win. It is very easy to change teams, but I don't want my career to be marked in this way. I don't want to be part of four or five different teams.
"I want to build a long and stable relationship with everyone in the team and I want to feel at home somewhere. Changing teams is not really my thing and it is not something I want to do at this stage of my career."