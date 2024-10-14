Max Verstappen Insider Sheds Light On Retirement - 'Already Thinking About Life After F1'
The topic revolving around Red Bull driver Max Verstappen's exit from his team and the sport has been in the news lately, especially after he expressed after the Singapore GP that he didn't wish to be a part of the sport if he wasn't allowed to be himself. Now though, a friend of his has suggested that Verstappen is smart for "already thinking about his life after F1."
As the three-time world champion chases his fourth title, he was pulled into a controversy on swearing after he dropped the F-bomb directed at his F1 car in a press conference during the Singapore GP race weekend. The FIA eventually penalized him by levying a one-day public service penalty, leading him to protest uniquely by giving short answers to the press during interviews.
The incident led Verstappen to voice his unwillingness to stay in a sport that limited his self-expression. Although his Red Bull contract runs until 2028, he disclosed last year that he plans to leave Formula 1 early to pursue his goal of becoming a GT racing team boss.
This highlights that the 26-year-old has been exploring opportunities in other motorsport categories, with his friend and former boxer Rico Verhoeven commending him for smartly preparing for life after Formula 1. Speaking to Formule1.NL, he said:
“Compared to me, Max is still young.
“He is only 26, I can already see the light at the end of the tunnel shining for me.
“But I think it is smart that Max is already thinking about life after F1. Because at some point it will end.
“However, as long as we enjoy what we do and the performances are good, we will just continue for a while. That applies to me and it certainly applies to Max.”
In a recent interview, Verstappen was asked about the presence of an exit clause in his contract. In response, he told Sky Italy:
"Maybe yes or maybe no.
“I repeat, I'm not thinking about this at the moment, because there are so many things this year that I want to try to understand and do better than in the years to come.
“What will happen next is still far away for me. So I don't have it in my head at the moment."
Revealing that his next step in Formula 1 will be his last, he added:
"For my part, I think I've already been in this team for a long time.
“Then clearly people always want to win, everyone in the paddock wants to win.
“So you can very easily switch from one side to the other over the years.
“But I don't want to let my career in F1 be like this, I don't want to be part of four or five teams.
“I want to build a long and stable and beautiful relationship with everyone within the team and to feel at home.
“Changing teams often is not good for me also, something that I don't want to do at this stage of my career.
“My next step, if ever, will be my last step.
“But the next step could also be the renewal with the team. It's all up in the air at the moment."