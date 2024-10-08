Red Bull Insider Makes Bold Verstappen Prediction In Hamilton And Alonso Comparison
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko suggested that Max Verstappen may not have as long a career in Formula 1 as Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso, stating that Verstappen would continue only as long as he enjoys racing and remains competitive. This comes shortly after Verstappen hinted at quitting the sport following his recent swearing row with the FIA.
Marko explained that while Hamilton (39) and Alonso (43) enjoy racing in their forties, Verstappen may not stick around that long in the premier class of motorsport. Despite his Red Bull contract lasting until 2028, the Dutchman admitted his wish last year to own a GT racing team by 2025 to support racing talent within his circle. He said:
“The ultimate goal is to set up our own racing team. We will start in the GT3 class and then we will see where the ship sails.
“When I do something, I want to do it well. I want to win, even with this.”
Following the Singapore GP swearing controversy, which saw Verstappen attract a one-day public service penalty, the Red Bull driver revealed that if such events prevented him from being himself, he would consider quitting the sport. Terming the punishment "ridiculous," Marko told ORF, as reported by Racingnews365:
"The car is not competitive and then they come up with these penalties about an f-word in a press conference that was aimed at the car. That is ridiculous."
Adding further, Marko gave an insight into the three-time world champion's nature, which could decide the duration of his F1 tenure. He said:
"Max is not like Alonso or Hamilton. They drive as long as their physical condition allows them to participate.
"And yes, he [Verstappen] is quite interested in winning. But whether he has four, five or six world championships, that is not in the foreground for him.
"He wants to enjoy and be enthusiastic about his sport. He wants an environment where he feels comfortable. That's just the way it is."
Marko went on to say that being a "hard driver" has often led people to judge Verstappen unfairly. Hinting at the events that unfolded in Austria. He added:
"And this also applies to other moments like, for example, at the Red Bull Ring [referring to the clash between Verstappen and Lando Norris].
"He was accused of being much harder and a bit unfair.
"He only did what is allowed in the regulations. He changed lines and defended them hard. We know he is a hard driver.
"That's something the public wants to see, and I think in general we need to go back to that old racing philosophy of the English - 'Let them race' and not dictate how you behave.
"It's clear that you shouldn't misbehave, but not with such narrow-minded interpretations."