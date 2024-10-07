Michael Andretti Pens Heartfelt Letter To Fans After Shock Resignation
Michael Andretti’s recent resignation as Andretti Global CEO has left many questioning his abrupt exit. After decades at the helm of the Andretti racing team, he penned a heartfelt letter to his fans, sharing his decision to step back and his gratitude for the enduring support he has received.
Andretti has been immersed in racing from a young age, following in the footsteps of his father, motorsport legend Mario Andretti. And since then has driven in the likes of Formula 1, IndyCar, and the 24 hours of Le Mans. Following his racing career, he moved to building and running the business.
Writing in the open letter, Andretti explained:
“I was born a racer. From an early age, I didn’t know anything different than life in the fast lane. Being a “son of” – be it a proud one – came with a high bar and, once I pressed the gas, I never looked back. I stopped at nothing to find success. I drove for the passion and love of the sport, but I won for the fear of losing. My father’s childhood dream became my destiny and together, we built a legacy and a family business.
“When my driving days slowed, I set my sights on creating a space that would inspire future drivers to go faster than I had. I believe that, together with the help of many very qualified and passionate team members, I have been able to do just that. For the past two decades, our team has seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. We’ve grown on a global level that I believe is still untouched in motorsport and we’ve seen some of the best talent in racing proudly wear the Andretti badge.
“Many of my best memories have come at the wheel of this organization, and I am so proud of what we have built. But decades of running flat out doesn’t come without sacrifice and, after much thought and reflection over the past several months, I came to the decision to take a step back. I’ve had a day-to-day operational role since even before I stepped out of the race car, and it’s time now to pass the baton to my partner and friend, Dan Towriss.”
His decision to relinquish daily operational duties is to spend more time with family, especially as his son as recently welcomed his daughter, Miura. Andretti continued:
“As I make this decision for myself, my family and this team, I know this is somewhat of a shock to many, especially you, the fans, my extended family. For many of you, you’ve watched me grow up, or you’ve grown up right alongside of me, and no matter what moves we’ve made as a team, you’ve stuck by our side at every turn. It is not lost on me that the generations of Andretti fans are the best in the business. I’m honored to be considered a fan favorite, a role model and a friend. And I thank you for a lifetime of support and, in some cases, your brutal honesty.”
Finally, he concluded:
“My hope is that you, as Andretti fans, will keep supporting our team with the same enthusiasm and loyalty that you’ve so graciously shown myself and my family over the years.”