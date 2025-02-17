Ducati Boss Details 2025 GP25 Development Path After Pre-Season Testing
Ducati Corse General Manager Luigi Dall’Igna outlined the 2025 GP25 MotoGP bike’s development after pre-season testing in Sepang and Buriram, revealing that certain aspects, like the engine, were stronger on the 2024 GP24 than its successor. He also highlighted the difficulty of determining the best path forward based on limited track data under specific conditions.
Dall’Igna revealed that Ducati was ready to retain the GP24 engine after the Barcelona post-season test. With an engine freeze set to take effect from the first Grand Prix for the next two years, the team is carefully evaluating all options. However, he stressed that Ducati will continue testing other performance areas throughout the season beyond just the engine.
Dall’Igna explained on LinkedIn, detailing recent events and Ducati’s plans for the GP25’s development throughout the season. He said:
"After Barcelona, Malaysia and Thailand we can certainly be satisfied with the speed results shown in the testing sessions.The goal we had set, as well as the philosophy to be applied, was clear and shared with our riders: only that which was obviously better in the 2024 version, was to be applied immediately, from the very first race. [sic]
"The rest will instead be assessed calmly, further improved upon and implemented during the season, which promises to be longer than ever. It is not an easy concept to explain, but not all evolutions have just positive aspects. In fact, most imply both advantages and disadvantages and, depending on the track or the objective conditions, one could prevail over the others.
"The work to be done during testing is therefore that of judging whether a solution attempted on just a few tracks and perhaps often under very particular grip conditions could be improved overall, at least on the eight to ten tracks on which the beginning of the season will unfold."
Speaking on the decision to use the GP24's engine, Dall’Igna added:
"With regard to the engine, it was already clear in Barcelona that, although advantageous in terms of performance and ease of riding, it revealed a more complicated engine brake management. We were therefore already partly prepared to confirm the 2024 version and everything was ready for that choice."
The team boss explained further that assessing the aerodynamics package was the most challenging part for Ducati. He said:
"The aerodynamics package, on the other hand, turned out to be the most difficult decision. It brought undoubted advantages, especially on a track like Thailand’s Buriram, but risked bringing disadvantages on tracks with faster curves like Argentina and Qatar. We preferred caution, intending to test it out again with some upgrades at the next Jerez tests.
"On the other hand, the swingarm and the gearbox passed the test while, on the lowering system, confirmation will be found during the race weekend.It will certainly be a fiercely contested World Championship during which many manufacturers and many riders will have their say, but as always it will be the balance and competitiveness on each track that will ultimately make the difference. [sic]
"That’s it, let’s go! Come on, Ducati!"