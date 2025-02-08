Ducati Breaks Silence on Marquez & Bagnaia’s Relationship Ahead of 2025 MotoGP Season
Ducati has opened up on the dynamic between its factory riders, Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez ahead of the 2025 season, both multi-time world champions. With the Italian outfit expected to be one of the favorites this season, the partnership between these two powerhouse riders is much anticipated.
Bagnaia and Marquez are among the top title contenders this season, raising the possibility of their partnership evolving into a fierce rivalry. However, Ducati has assured that their relationship remains amicable for now. Speaking on the friendship that has been developing between both riders, Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli told GPOne:
“We are writing the history of our sport.
“We are working well, and I see that there is a beautiful relationship between the two riders.
“They are even having lunch together with their respective wives and girlfriends.
“What we need to do we are doing, then the track will have its say. We will see what happens.
“From my experience, I have always seen very good relationships between riders.
“Even in the days of Loris Capirossi and Troy Bayliss when I started. The relationship between riders is important, and I expected it because [Marquez and Bagnaia] are good, intelligent, professional people.”
Grassilli admitted he hasn’t spent much time with Marquez to fully understand him but expressed satisfaction with him while stressing his strong trust in Bagnaia’s professionalism. He added:
“It will be good, exciting and equally important to create a good climate, but it’s not the most difficult thing.
“They are professionals, they are people who know how to do their job.
“Pecco is very professional. I saw him coming back from his honeymoon, extremely relaxed, calm, and confident.
“Marc I have known for a short time. It started last year when we met in hospitality. I’m still finding out about him. So far, I like everything about him: the way he relates to Pecco, to us, to sponsors, to the media.”
Following the recent pre-season test at Sepang, Ducati's factory riders stressed the importance of the test, as their feedback will shape the bike’s development for the next two years. With an engine freeze set for 2025 and 2026 ahead of MotoGP’s new era in 2027, their input will be crucial in defining its direction. Bagnaia explained:
“This test is very important because what we say from this test will last two years, so this decision is very important and we have to be calm to take it because we don’t have to rush.
“Maybe you’re doing a very good lap time with the new bike but because you were with new tyres. So, every decision has to be really [thoughtful] and I think we are doing a very good job.”
Marquez added:
“We have a specific job to do, that is trying to find the direction for 2025, especially about the engine and aero, and Ducati want to be very precise on that and at the same time conservative because they want to choose the correct decision.
“We need to be super-sure what is the direction. We know that the GP24 package is competitive and we need to be super-sure, or we need to see a clear positive aspect in the GP25, because when you homologate the engine it will be for two years.
“So, you need to understand well.”