Ducati Corse Manager Makes Strong 2025 Prediction After Dominant 2024
Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has opened up about prospects for the MotoGP 2025 season, fearing that his team might be unable to replicate the dominance it showcased last year, despite having the most powerful rider lineup comprising Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia. Ducati won the Teams' and the Constructors' championships by a significant margin over its close contenders Aprilia and KTM.
Meanwhile, Jorge Martin, who won his maiden MotoGP title with Ducati's former satellite team Pramac, parted ways with the Italian marque after it chose Marquez over him. Martin secured a seat with the factory Aprilia team and will sport the number one plate on his RS-GP this year. However, Ducati also lost Pramac this year, as the team became the second satellite team for Yamaha. Speaking on the chances of dominating the premier class of motorcycle racing this year, Dall’Igna said:
“I think it's complicated and maybe impossible to do better compared to last year.
“But for sure we can improve ourselves so that we achieve our main goals of winning the riders’ and constructors’ championships.
“So it's not important to do better than last season. The important thing is to win both championships.”
He added:
“We have two champions and, in my view, they are the best riders on the grid in 2025.
“Pecco is a fantastic rider that brought us back to the riders’ championship [in 2022]. He could confirm his position the following year and has always been fighting for the world title to the end.
“And Marc is one of the best riders not only of modern MotoGP but maybe all time.
“He had a serious injury. Then he spent time with us last year [at Gresini] and did marvellous things. It's such a privilege to have him have him in our team.”
When the Ducati boss was asked about Martin carrying the number 1 plate to Aprilia this year, he said:
“The problem is to win the championship and we did this last year.
“This is the most important thing. So, the number one in this case is just a number and for sure I would like to have this on our bike.
“But the priority is to win the championship.”
Speaking about Ducati's GP25 MotoGP bike, Dall’Igna acknowledged that 2024's GP24 performed at a good level, and thus, the team has a clear idea about how it needs to approach its development. He said:
“The target is easy, for sure the path that we need to follow achieve this result is not easy.
“But anyway, we have a clear idea about the situation. A lot of things to test. I think we have to keep in mind that last year’s bike was, honestly speaking, quite good.
“So, we don’t have any rush to put on the new bike a lot of things.
“So, we have a lot of things in the pocket and we have to select what is the base for the start of the season.”