Ducati Test Rider Reveals How 'Enemy' Marc Marquez's Arrival Charged The Team Up For 2025
Ducati test rider Michele Pirro has opened up on Marc Marquez's factory Ducati arrival, revealing how he was once the team's "enemy" but has now managed to find a seat alongside Francesco Bagnaia due to his racing prowess. Pirro added that the six-time MotoGP winner has charged the factory team this year with his onboarding.
The Italian marque initially planned to sign former Pramac rider Jorge Martin for the factory team but later changed its mind for Marquez. Martin, who then signed with Aprilia, managed to beat Bagnaia in the championship battle and carried the number 1 plate to the factory Aprilia team.
Pirro, who has played a huge role in Ducati's MotoGP dominance in recent years, acknowledged that Marquez's addition has motivated the team. He told GPone, as quoted by Crash.net:
“I must say that in recent years, when we have dominated, it has not always been easy to find the stimuli.
“The arrival of Marc has given an important charge to the whole group, Pecco first of all. I see a new, different energy.
“As I said in the conference [at the launch] this is the dream team, and for me that I am no longer very young to be able to see this team is a dream.
“To see that same Marquez who had been ‘the enemy’ for years, in the [Andrea] Dovizioso and [Jorge] Lorenzo years, or when he didn’t want to come to Ducati in 2016.
“There were situations in the past where he made us suffer. He still remains a spectacular guy, then it is clear that fans are fans - but you have to recognise the talent of both Pecco and Marc regardless of one’s tastes.
“Now we will see them both in the same team, on the red bike, as Marc says “the best bike”, something we have earned out on track.
“The task will be to put them in the best conditions. We have the advantage of starting from a very good base, the one from last season.
“I don’t believe in upheavals, but there are still things we can work on, and for the rest we wait for the track.
“As I often say, our improvement depends on that of our opponents. We will have a clearer idea after the tests.”
Pirro raced in the Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona as a replacement for Fabio Di Giannantonio, who was injured last season. Concession rules prevented Pirro from making wildcard appearances in 2024, but this event was particularly helpful for Ducati’s testing plans.