Factory Ducati Riders Reveal Intense Pressure Of Sepang Testing
Factory Ducati riders Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez have revealed the importance of the 2025 pre-season test in Sepang, saying that their feedback will ultimately decide the development direction of the bike for the next two years, considering the engine freeze that will be enforced for the current year and 2026 to make way for a new era in 2027.
The team faces an important decision in selecting the engine specification, which once finalized, must be used throughout the year. However, this choice carries even more weight for 2025, as a development freeze for 2026 means the engine finalized in the coming weeks will remain unchanged for two consecutive seasons before MotoGP switches to 850cc engines. Revealing the weight the current test carries, Bagnaia said:
“This test is very important because what we say from this test will last two years, so this decision is very important and we have to be calm to take it because we don’t have to rush.
“Maybe you’re doing a very good lap time with the new bike but because you were with new tyres. So, every decision has to be really [thoughtful] and I think we are doing a very good job.”
The Italian rider expressed relief that his teammate Marquez had similar feedback while testing the GP25. He added:
“Honestly, it’s incredible that for the first time in my career I have exactly the same feeling as my teammate.
“This is great, because it’s helping a lot the engineers to develop. It’s true that both have a very good feeling with the new engine, but both have the same questions about something about the new engine.”
With testing still underway, Bagnaia stated that the team has yet to determine whether the GP25 or last season’s GP24 will serve as the base bike. He added:
“At the moment, 50-50. Because the thing is the GP24 is a fantastic base, and we’re all thinking that it still has some margin.
“The GP25 is already very good and very fast on the straights and in acceleration, because you can do the top speed only if the bike is exiting well from the corners, and this is the case because it’s very smooth, you can manage [the acceleration] a lot with the throttle.
“But, in braking, the GP24 was out of this world, because we were doing something incredible in braking, and this is something difficult to reach at the moment with the GP25, even if we close the gap.”
He added:
“The gap here in acceleration is not the same as the gap you can have [in] braking and entry.
“So, we have to balance it a bit, and in this moment what we are gaining in acceleration is a bit less compared to what we are losing in braking.”
Marquez shared similar sentiments, pointing out the importance of selecting the right base bike. He said:
“Still we need to understand well because we must decide the direction because in just three weeks we will start the season.
“So, tomorrow still we need to try again and evaluate all the things.”
He added:
“We have a specific job to do, that is trying to find the direction for 2025, especially about the engine and aero, and Ducati want to be very precise on that and at the same time conservative because they want to choose the correct decision.
“We need to be super-sure what is the direction. We know that the GP24 package is competitive and we need to be super-sure, or we need to see a clear positive aspect in the GP25, because when you homologate the engine it will be for two years.
“So, you need to understand well.”