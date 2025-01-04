Former MotoGP Rider Predicts Marc Marquez As 2025 Favorite Over Jorge Martin
Former MotoGP rider Marco Melandri has tipped six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to be the 2025 season's favorite rider as he takes charge of Ducati's cutting-edge Desmosedici GP25. But the 2002 250 cc world champion doesn't think highly about reigning world champion Jorge Martin's debut season with Aprilia, arguing that the bike still has a significant amount of performance to gain before it can challenge the factory Ducati.
Marquez became known for his heroic comeback from a near career-ending shoulder injury during his time with Honda by joining Ducati's satellite team Gresini Racing for the 2024 season. His racing prowess led him to secure a seat in the factory Ducati team for 2025 alongside Francesco Bagnaia. Despite riding an outdated Ducati GP23 last year, the Spaniard secured the third spot in the Riders' Championship.
While Martin joined Aprilia after Ducati made a U-turn on its statement of signing him for the future and selected Marquez instead, Melandri reckons the multi-world champion rider will be tough to beat given his flawless performances on a dominant bike. Speaking to GPOne, he said:
“Marquez will be the man to beat.
“When he has to be there, he’s there. He doesn’t make mistakes and even when rides go badly he straightens them out.
“He crashes more than the others but he does it when he can afford to, which is in practice.
“The GP23 was far from the GP24 but no-one else got ahead of him with last year’s bike. It is an important yardstick.
“Should Martin get the better of him, for Pecco it could be a boost, a stimulus for the response, likewise it could give him the knowledge that he is beatable.
“However, I think Marc will reap his rewards.”
Melandri believes Martin will not be in contention for the top spot this year since he won't be riding a Ducati. He added:
“I honestly don’t think they can close such a significant gap on Ducati, or at any rate to do it within a season.
“The last time that the Aprilia won was in Barcelona, but the Desmosedici was close.
“Jorge is not Maverick Vinales or Aleix Espargaro, however I don’t expect to see him fight for success.”
Melandri identified Pedro Acosta, currently racing for factory KTM this season, as a potential MotoGP icon of the future. However, KTM's ongoing financial turmoil and uncertain future suggest Acosta will likely face a challenging season. When asked whether Acosta could fight for wins this year, he said:
“If the bike improves, yes.
“At the moment KTM is not having a golden moment in general so it will not be easy.
“But in my opinion, he is the future.”
He added:
“With Vinales and Enea Bastianini in the team, we will see his level.
“But if he had a Ducati, he would already be fighting at the front.”