Francesco Bagnaia Reveals Marc Marquez's Key Strengths That Set Him Apart
Factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia, who will race alongside Marc Marquez this season, revealed key points about the Spaniard that set him apart from the other riders in MotoGP. The six-time world champion secured the factory seat after a successful stint with Gresini Ducati last year.
Speaking in a special interview called Pecco & Marc Face to Face on Ducati's YouTube channel, Bagnaia praised his new teammate. He said:
“[Marc] has two skills that are impressive for me. The [first is] the way he enters a dirty track, when its very slippery, and finds a fantastic feeling.
“We saw that clearly at Aragon last year, that was quite tricky, and he was much faster than anybody else. In qualifying he was eight-tenths clear. So it was an impressive one.
“And also, the way he approaches left-hand corners. He does something different compared to all the rest. I’ve tried but every time I lost a bit the front! So I have to learn this kind of thing.”
Speaking about Bagnaia's strong point, who secured two championships with Ducati, Marquez revealed the opposite. He explained:
“For me, his strong point is the way he does the fast right-hand corners that actually are my weak point. But he is super-fast in that kind of corner.
“Also, he has a very strong brake point.
“Those two things are a good combination to be a world champion two times with Ducati, so I will try to learn from him.”
Marquez's one-year Gresini journey was his comeback to MotoGP after a turbulent period at Honda due to his right arm injury that nearly ended his premier-class career. Despite Marquez's right-hand corner weakness, his Gresini crew chief Frankie Carchedi admitted to Crash.net last year that Marquez had worked impressively on his shortcomings by the year's end, which could offer him a big boost in 2025. He said:
“Every rider, no matter who they are, has strengths and weaknesses. The most pleasing thing for me was the improvement in the fast right corners at the end of the year.
"We were fastest [for average pace] in the last sector over the Catalunya race, which is purely fast right-hand corners. And the same in Sector 1 at Sepang, which has the very fast turn 3.
"So to be that good by the end, in an area that I'm sure he'll still say is his weakness... He's in a pretty good position for the future, put it that way!”