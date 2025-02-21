Marc Marquez Opens Up On Potential Rivalry With Francesco Bagnaia
Factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez has discussed the possibility of a rivalry with his new teammate, Francesco Bagnaia, claiming that no animosity will develop. While recognizing Bagnaia's fierce competitiveness on the track, Marquez believes their off-track relationship will remain harmonious, crediting Bagnaia's respectful nature.
The six-time MotoGP champion's arrival to the factory Ducati team is being seen as a major move in his storied premier-class career but speculation suggests that his pairing with a two-time world champion like Bagnaia could give rise to serious conflicts. However, Marquez has ruled out fireworks within the team. Speaking on Spanish TV show El Hormiguero, as quoted by Autosport, Marquez said:
“If you put two roosters in the same pen at 22 or 25 years old, it's bad. It's a bomb. But he's 27 and I'm 32.
“Pecco is a gentleman, he's calm. We have worked together during the preseason, we have shared many conversations to get the best possible bike.
“But we both know that, from the first race to the last, everyone will look after their own interests on the track. But then off the track? I know the difference.
“When I was 20-years-old, I couldn't tell the difference. It was a matter of life and death. When I was 20, it was like now, but a bit worse. But this way, there is unity within the team.
“Pecco is a gentleman, he never raises his voice or anything. But then, on the track, he is the fighter. If he has to put the bike in, as he has to, he's going to put it in. But that's how he is.”
Marquez's successful journey with Honda ended after the team lost competitiveness, especially after his major crash in 2020 that nearly ended his MotoGP career. Since there was nowhere to go with Honda, he joined Ducati's satellite team Gresini last year, which paved his way to the dominant factory outfit this year. Speaking on the risk of switching to Gresini, which turned out to be a huge advantage for him, the 32-year-old rider said:
“The decision to leave Honda was very difficult, not because of the salary, but because you have to make an honest decision like this selfishly, looking out for yourself.
“The most important thing was that I was leaving the team of my life, my friends, and Honda, a salary. But the priority was to answer to myself if I was still competitive.
“I join Gresini, I take a risk, because it's like an investment in your racing career. If I was competitive, things would happen.
“That year, I knew that contracts were coming to an end. And if you did well at Gresini, you had a chance to go to a factory team.
“But you have to expose yourself. For me, failure is not exposing yourself. If I fail, I will accept what they say. But for me, failure is not trying.
“I tried, I did well, and now I'm in the best team, the one I wanted, with the best bike, and it's in my hands if I can win another title.”