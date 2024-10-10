MotoGP Announces Engine Freeze Ahead Of 2027 Shift To 850cc Engines
Earlier this year, it was revealed that the 2027 MotoGP season will undergo one of its most significant regulation overhauls since the switch from 800cc to 1000cc bikes in 2012. The Grand Prix Commission confirmed a freeze on engine development for the 2026 season, preparing teams for the transition to 850cc machinery in 2027, which will also feature a ban on ride height devices and a significant drop in aerodynamics.
Manufacturers have been in talks about implementing an engine development freeze to manage costs as they prepare for the 2027 regulations. Although the official freeze will take effect at the start of 2026, it will essentially begin earlier for those outside concession group D, as their 2025 engines must also be used throughout the 2026 season.
Yamaha and Honda can continue engine development through 2026 if they remain in concession rank D. Non-concession manufacturers will also be permitted to modify engines in 2026, but only for safety, reliability, or component availability reasons.
Factories in concession Rank D will not be subject to the engine specification freeze unless their rank changes. This allows them to maintain flexibility in engine development, enabling those with significant performance gaps to improve critical aspects of their machinery.
This upcoming freeze marks the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that such restrictions have been imposed, as non-concession teams had to race with the same engines in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
The official statement from MotoGP, as reported by Crash.net states:
“The Grand Prix Commission approved the proposal in order to control costs and keep a level playing field as much as possible before MotoGP changes to new bikes in 2027.
“Those new bikes will make MotoGP safer, more sustainable and even more spectacular, and include completely new engine specifications.
“A freeze on development the season before keeps costs controlled for all, allowing factories to focus on their new designs for 2027.
“The sole exceptions to the freeze will be for safety or reliability, and for any manufacturers in concession Rank D.
“Corrections for safety or reliability, or proven non-availability of components, may be allowed for any manufacturer providing no performance increase will be gained.
“For factories in concession Rank D, the engine specification freeze will not apply unless they change rank.
“The spec for them will remain free as it is now, allowing those with a greater performance deficit to the top to continue working on key areas of their machinery.”