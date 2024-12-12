MotoGP Confirms Surprising Return Of Iconic Race After 22 Years
After a 22-year absence, Brazil is set to rejoin the MotoGP calendar, having last hosted a Grand Prix in 2002 at the Autodromo Internacional Nelson Piquet in Rio. Beginning in 2026, MotoGP will return to the country with races scheduled to be held in Goiânia, the regional capital under a five-year contract that will run through 2030.
This milestone stems from a partnership between Dorna, the MotoGP rights holder, and Brasil Motorsport. While MotoGP previously raced at the Goiânia International Racetrack Ayrton Senna from 1987 to 1989, the circuit will undergo significant upgrades to meet modern standards before welcoming the championship back after 37 years. Speaking about the new partnership, Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said:
“We are very much looking forward to returning to Brazil.
“We have a good fanbase who we know are excited about this news, just as we’re eager to return to race for them again, and this new agreement also offers a fantastic opportunity to expand in a key market for the sport and our manufacturers.
“Brazil is a global player and somewhere we have always believed deserves a space on our calendar.
“Working with the government of Goiás and Brasil Motorsport, who have an impressive and proven track record, is an opportunity we are very excited to take."
Governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado revealed that the Grand Prix venue would offer all the necessary infrastructure and amenities to host the sport and fans. He said:
“Goiânia will be, for the next five years, the home of MotoGP in Brazil. We are working to ensure that the infrastructure and services provide an unforgettable experience for riders, teams, and fans."
CEO of Brasil Motorsport, Alan Adler said:
“The Brasil Motorsport team has a history of working with major sports leagues and organising major events. Based on this experience, I am convinced that MotoGP will be a great success in Goiânia.
“We'll have one of the most exciting sports events in the world together with entertainment attractions, strong brands and enthusiastic fans. A mix that is guaranteed to be a success.”
The Brazilian Grand Prix project for MotoGP is likely to gain momentum with the rising prominence of Diogo Moreira, the 2023 Moto3 title contender, and 2024 Moto2 Rookie of the Year. If Moreira ascends to the MotoGP grid by the time the race debuts, he is expected to draw an enthusiastic home crowd, eager to celebrate their local talent on the world stage.