MotoGP News: Andrea Iannone Reveals Extreme Physical Strain From Racing After 5 Years
Andrea Iannone, the World Superbike Championship rider, who competed in MotoGP until 2019, has opened up about the physical toll he experienced during the Malaysian Grand Prix while substituting for VR46 Racing Team rider Fabio Di Giannantonio.
Since serving a four-year doping ban in 2019, Iannone has been racing in the World Superbike Championship with GoEleven Ducati. His return to competition comes after Di Giannantonio revealed last week that he would conclude his season early to undergo surgery. Di Giannantonio's last race of the 2024 season was the recent Thai Grand Prix, where he finished in fourth place.
During the race at the Petronas Sepang International Circuit, Iannone revealed he wasn't pushing the bike to 100 percent and thus secured 17th place. Describing the pain in his upper body, the Italian rider told the media after the race:
“I dropped more than the tyres.
“So, I’m finished. I’m finished, so it’s difficult — my arms, my shoulder, everything, upper body. Finished.”
As a result of his physical limitations, Iannone was unable to tap the limit of the bike. He added:
“The limit is Andrea, and not the bike.
“When I was fresh, I felt the limit, when I’m not fresh it’s difficult to arrive at the limit. Like, today, during the race, I don’t touch the limit.”
Highlighting the area that needs most attention, which comes in the way of hard braking, he said:
“My feeling is okay, I’m okay.
“The problem is the arms in the braking point. I don’t have strength to remain [upright].
“It’s impossible to brake with a good intensity, with 100 per cent of my strength and I lose a lot — everything on the braking point.”
With one more race remaining, Iannone is unsure if he will fill in for Di Giannantonio in Barcelona. However, he seems open to the prospect of racing again. Iannone said:
“I also come to Barcelona? I don’t know.
“At this moment, nobody asked me, and I don’t know. Sincerely, I don’t have a lot of energy to think now and also to talk about Barcelona.
“I’m waiting, in case somebody or Gigi [Dall’Igna, Ducati Corse General Manager], or whoever wants to ask me, and I try to decide.”
Iannone has secured a contract extension with GoEleven Ducati for 2025 and will return to the WorldSBK series after stepping in for Di Giannantonio. He remains on standby to fill in again if needed for the season finale at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.