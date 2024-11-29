MotoGP News: Marc Marquez Reveals Impact Of 2025 Pre-Season Testing That Affects 2026
Ducati factory rider Marc Marquez has made it clear that his top priority during pre-season testing is selecting the ideal engine design for the 2025 MotoGP season. The decision is critical as it will shape Ducati's competitiveness for not only the next year but also for the 2026 season.
This urgency stems from the upcoming two-year freeze on 1,000cc engine modifications, set to take effect at the start of next season as MotoGP transitions toward the 2027 850cc technical regulations. Once homologated at Buriram in February, the chosen engine specification for Ducati, KTM, and Aprilia cannot be altered until the conclusion of the 2026 season.
Following three days of testing in February 2025 in Malaysia and two more at Buriram, the manufacturers in question will finalize their engine designs before the start of the Thai Grand Prix on February 28, locking in their specifications for the season.
Thus, Ducati's engine from the 2025 season will remain the same for two years, and as a result, Marquez highlighted the importance of the upcoming pre-season testing. Speaking at an event for sponsor Estrella Galicia 0,0, as reported by Crash.net, he said:
“This pre-season, above all, is very important because in 2025 and 2026 the engines will be the same.
“If you make a mistake in the engine design for 2025, you will also carry over the problems in 2026, so it is very important.”
He added:
“Compared to the 2023 bike [at Gresini], there was a leap [to the GP25] but we have to find out how it is on different tracks, but we always have 2025 in mind so that, as a Ducati team, we can take another step forward."
Marquez laid out his plan for the next few months before MotoGP is back in action in February. He said:
“The months off can be long or short, it depends on how you approach it, but it's important to recover from the season, especially this last part with the Asian tour, and give the body a little rest.
“Once we get to February, the [races are all] very close together. So [now] you have to rest, spend Christmas with family and friends and look for a holiday that, more than being a beautiful [place], must help you to disconnect.
“From January onwards, you really get into full pre-season mode and attack, in the sense of trying to prepare physically as well as possible.”